AMC greenlights another John le Carré adaptation

Following the success of The Night Manager, AMC is teaming up with BBC to adapt another John le Carré novel for television, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, the network announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.

Set in 1962 at the height of the Cold War, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold follows a British intelligence officer whose network in East Berlin is in tatters following the erection of the Berlin Wall. His agents are either on the run or dead at the hands of an East German counter-intelligence officer, so he’s recalled to London where he’s offered a chance at revenge — but to get it, he’ll have to stay out in the cold a little longer.

Academy Award winner Simon Beaufoy will write the limited series for The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, which was previously made into a film starring Richard Burton.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be working on the best Cold War spy story ever written,” Beaufoy says.

Adds le Carré: “I’m very excited by the project, and have a great confidence in the team.”

The news comes on the heels of AMC’s other le Carré adaptation, The Night Manager, scoring three Golden Globes wins for stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.