AMC sets Better Call Saul premiere date

AMC has set the premiere dates for returning dramas Better Call Saul and Into the Badlands, as well as new series The Son.

The network announced on Saturday thatBetter Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel centering on lawyer Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), will return for season 3 on Monday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The date is a little later than usual, as previous seasons launched in February. (In related news, brace for the return of Breaking Bad villain Gus Fring.)

Martial arts drama Into the Badlands will begin season 2 on Sunday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET. The second season begins with Sunny (Daniel Wu) and M.K. (Aramis Knight) “separated and scattered to the wind, each imprisoned in unlikely places,” according to the network.

Family saga The Son, which is based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name, will hit the air on Saturday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET, airing on AMC and SundanceTV. (Both networks will air all 10 season 1 episodes.) The show spans 150 years and focuses on three generations of the McCullough family. Pierce Brosnan stars as the family’s well-meaning patriarch, who turns into a cold-blooded killer and ranching-and-oil magnate.