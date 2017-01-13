Vanderpump Rules: See the rocky road to the wedding

Leave it to the surly staff of Lisa Vanderpump to ratchet up the tension.

In a tease for the upcoming second half of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, the drama that set up season 5 only has one way to go, and that’s up. In-fighting between the young staff (with most of the heat directed toward outsider Lala and perpetual friend group jumper Scheana), boozy nights that transform into fights, and even a sociopath test for Jax were all just the beginning.

Skin dominates the screen, with Katie’s stripper-friendly bachelorette party, Stassi’s photo shoot, and even Tom Schwartz sitting shirtless during an argument, because why not? “You hurt my feelings like three times tonight,” spouts Stassi to a very uninterested Ariana, who seems to be in deep water for even being considered part of the wedding party.

It wouldn’t be a proper season of the reality series without everyone questioning James’ faithfulness to his girlfriend, which proves to not be shocking, since he’s cheating— again. Jax is in hot water over the same issue, but this time he’s more progressive: There are “rumors of you being a homosexual,” says Sherri, the mother of his girlfriend Brittany. All of this topped off by Tom and Katie’s seemingly doomed wedding, as the two can’t get along for more than one scene at a time.

RELATED: Listen below for the latest in TV news this week



In the midst of the highs and lows, fans can at least trust that Vanderpump will be nearby, giving side eye and righteous judgment on her young, sexy staff. Watch the full clip above.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.