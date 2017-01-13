Twin Peaks: Kyle MacLachlan is back and suited up in new teaser

FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper is officially back on the case.

Showtime has dropped the latest teaser for its Twin Peaks revival, offering a glimpse of Kyle MacLachlan, returning more than 25 years later (has he aged?). The teaser doesn’t offer too many hints at what to expect, though it does show the town’s welcome sign, which looks eerily similar to how it did in the original series.

The release of the clip caps a busy week for the revival. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the long-in-the-works return will get its two-hour premiere on May 21. After announcing the premiere date at the Television Critics Association press tour, Showtime president David Nevins referred to the series as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch.”

RELATED: Listen below for the latest in TV news this week



“The thing about Twin Peaks, and this new version of Twin Peaks, is it rewards close watching,” Nevins said. “It was an original social media discussion show before the tools of fan engagement really existed. That’s one reason why David is so particular about secrecy. It will really reward close watching and [piecing] things together over time.”

Watch the trailer above.