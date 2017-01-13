Rapunzel grows her hair back in Tangled sequel trailer

Your favorite Disney hair enthusiast is back — and so, it seems, are the long locks that made her famous in the first place.

Before Rapunzel returns to the screen in the new Disney Channel series Tangled: The Series, she’ll first star in a TV movie that will re-introduce the kingdom to her band of characters. Tangled: Before Ever After is a bona fide Disney Channel Original Movie, and it marks the first time an animated DCOM will launch a series on the network.

Below, EW has a peek at the exclusive trailer for the series, which takes a few significant departures from the 2010 movie that introduced Rapunzel, the erstwhile Flynn Rider, Maximus, and more. Art style aside, Tangled: Before Ever After leans into what happened after Rapunzel’s hair is sliced off and her happy ending with Eugene begins — before, it seems, the other short film Tangled Ever After, which premiered in theaters in 2012.

Check out the trailer below, which features reprise performances by Mandy Moore (Rapunzel) and Zachary Levi (Eugene) as well as Broadway star Eden Espinosa as a new central character, Cassandra, a tough handmaiden who becomes Rapunzel’s confidante.

Tangled: Before Ever After premieres on Disney Channel in March, and Rapunzel’s hair will consistently drag through grass all over the kingdom in Tangled: The Series shortly thereafter.