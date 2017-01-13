Ron Weasley and Chuck Bass are about to clash big time.

Harry Potter vet Rupert Grint is trading in his golden Galleons for golden bullion. The actor stars alongside Gossip Girl‘s Ed Westwick in Crackle’s new series, Snatch, which is based on Guy Ritchie’s stylized heist film from 2000 — and EW has the first look at the new trailer and poster, along with the premiere date.

Grint leads the cast as Charlie, part of a debonair crew of up-and-coming hustlers who stumble across a truck filled with bullion. The thing is, the stash is someone else’s stolen goods, which throws them deeper into the treacherous underworld of organized crime.

Westwick plays the “naughty” Sonny Castillo, who gets a bit too gun happy when the band of twentysomethings set their sights on his nefarious dealings. Based on the footage, the show promises to maintain the same vibe of Ritchie’s film, a style of heist film that was built upon with Ocean’s Eleven.

Also highlighted in the Snatch trailer are Luke Pasqualino (Skins) as Albert Hill, Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) as Billy Ayres, Dougray Scott (Fear the Walking Dead) as Vic Hill, Phoebe Dynevor (The Village) as Lotti Mott, and Juliet Aubrey (The Infiltrator) as Lily Hill.

Meanwhile, the poster, shown below, emphasizes all the snatching that’ll be going on with Grint and Pasqualino sporting pig masks.

Snatch, from writer-showrunner Alex De Rakoff, will kick off its 10 one-hour episodes on Thursday, March 16, on Crackle. Check out the trailer and poster above.