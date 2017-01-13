Seth Meyers compares Trump world to Stranger Things Upside Down

Seth Meyers compared the current reality of a Donald Trump presidency to the fictional world of Stranger Things on Thursday’s episode of Late Night.

During his Closer Look segment, Meyers dove into this week’s explosive news of an unverified opposition research dossier on Trump, which includes details of alleged sex acts involving urination. Trump denied the claims as “fake news,” and asked at his press conference this week, “Does anyone really believe that story? I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me.”

“That’s the president-elect joking about how he couldn’t have been in a room where Russian prostitutes were peeing on each other because he’s a germaphobe, just for a ‘where we’re at as a nation,’ if you wanted to check in on that,” Meyers said on Thursday. “Also, I know it’s a waste of time to keep pointing this stuff out, but in a 2015 Hollywood Reporter article, Trump said, ‘I’m not germaphobic.’ But whatever: up is down, black is white, and we should all just admit we’re living in the Upside-Down with Barb.”

Meyers briefly touched on Trump’s press conference on Wednesday’s show, but took a longer look at the event on Thursday — even mocking the stack of folders the president-elect had placed next to him on the dais, which supposedly included papers Trump had signed. Reporters weren’t allowed to see the documents, and later photos seemed to indicate the papers were actually totally blank.

“Even if you were doing a middle school play, you’d write something on the folders to make it look real,” Meyers said.

Watch the clip below.