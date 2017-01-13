Queen Latifah is 'working on' a Living Single revival

Living Single might soon be added to the list of upcoming revivals.

Queen Latifah, who starred in the Fox sitcom for five seasons in the ’90s, was asked about a potential comeback during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday. “Funny you should ask. We’re actually working on it,” she told host Andy Cohen. “It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.”

Before Friends became a sensation on NBC, Living Single told the stories of six African-American besties living in a Brooklyn brownstone, where they dealt with life and relationships. Jason Sudeikis, also a guest on WWHL, said he “thought Friends was the reboot,” and Latifah agreed.

“We knew we had already been doing that,” she recalled of first seeing Friends. “It was one of those things where there was a guy called Warren Littlefield, who used to run NBC, and they asked him, ‘When all the new shows came out, if there was any show you could have, which one would it be?’ And he said Living Single… And then he created Friends.”

In a 1996 interview with the L.A. Times, Latifah said, “It just pisses me off every time I see that Friends billboard and the little piece of our billboard. I mean, how much more of a push do they need?”

“It’s disappointing that we have never gotten that kind of [marketing] push that Friends has had,” said creator Yvette Lee Bowser at the time, when the show was a hit among African-American, Latino, and teen audiences. “I have issues with the studio and the network over the promotion of this show.”

Perhaps the 2010s will serve the show better. Watch Latifah’s interview above.