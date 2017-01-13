Priyanka Chopra okay after Quantico set injury

Priyanka Chopra was injured in a minor incident on the New York set of Quantico Thursday night, an ABC rep confirmed to EW.

The actress was examined and released by a doctor and is currently resting at home. Chopra’s rep declined to comment further until there is more information available.

According to TMZ, Chopra suffered a concussion after slipping and falling on her head during a stunt. Variety also reported that production on Quantico will not be shut down in the actress’s absence, and that she will return to set soon.

Quantico returns Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.