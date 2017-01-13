Lifetime sets Britney Spears biopic premiere date

Lifetime’s Britney Spears biopic finally has an official premiere date.

Titled Britney Ever After and starring Natasha Bassett as the pop icon, the movie chronicles Spears’ tumultuous rise to fame, fall from grace, and eventual career resurrection via her Las Vegas show. Check out photos from the biopic here. Fair warning: You can’t unsee the faux-*NSYNC.

Spears did not have a hand in the project “in any way, shape, or form… nor does it have her blessing,“ the singer’s rep told EW following the project’s announcement.

Britney Ever After will debut Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.