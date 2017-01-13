Vice President and Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Joe Biden scolded President-elect Donald Trump’s condemnation of U.S. intelligence agencies during an appearance on The View Friday morning.

“The crown jewel of American security is our intelligence communities,” Biden said. “Everything we do, we rely upon those 16 different agencies. And to diss them, and dismiss them, it really plays into Russia’s hand, which is the hand they’re playing, and Mr. Putin is playing.”

Biden also warned of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, and that Trump’s inexperience in dealing with foreign policies could pose a threat to U.S. relationships with allies.

“[Putin] wishes to see NATO not united and a divided Europe, because that puts him in a stronger position relative to that continent,” he said. “And so the argument gets made that, ‘The Americans don’t know what they’re doing, the Americans aren’t in control’… It makes your allies wonder, ‘Well, wait a minute, what’s going on?’ And that also worries me.”

Biden’s comments come after Trump’s denouncement of U.S. intelligence agencies, which he blamed for leaking information that led to a CNN report claiming President Barack Obama and Trump were briefed on unverified allegations that Russian agents gathered compromising information about the president-elect and Buzzfeed’s release of a dossier containing unverified allegations against Trump. (James Clapper, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, denied that U.S. intelligence agencies leaked information in a statement released to the press Wednesday.)

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning. “One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Trump continued his reprimand at his first press conference in six months on Wednesday, again suggesting intelligence agencies were behind the release of the documents.

“I think it was disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake out,” he said. “I think it’s a disgrace, and I say that, and that’s something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do.”

