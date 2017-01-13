Try to keep a straight face when you hear Alex Trebek say “yas queen” in this clip from Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy!
The fierce and fabulous phrase was one of the many Internet-themed categories on the game show. Others were “What Color Is the Dress?” (you know the dress), “Keyboard Cat,” “Dad Bod,” “Squad Goals,” and “‘Me’Mes.” The best part, obviously, was Trebek having to announce them all to the players.
Watch the viral goodness in the clip below.
Wouldn’t you know, viewers at home were also smitten by Trebek’s pronunciation.
Maybe this’ll redeem Trebek in the eyes of some fans after he called nerdcore hip-hop fans “losers.”