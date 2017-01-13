Try to keep a straight face when you hear Alex Trebek say “yas queen” in this clip from Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy!

The fierce and fabulous phrase was one of the many Internet-themed categories on the game show. Others were “What Color Is the Dress?” (you know the dress), “Keyboard Cat,” “Dad Bod,” “Squad Goals,” and “‘Me’Mes.” The best part, obviously, was Trebek having to announce them all to the players.

Watch the viral goodness in the clip below.

Allow Jeopardy! to help you discover the meme-ing of life #TodayOnJ! pic.twitter.com/04NL9UyLZN — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 13, 2017

Wouldn’t you know, viewers at home were also smitten by Trebek’s pronunciation.

I didn't know that Alex Trebek saying "yas Queen" was something that I needed in my life until just now #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/nCFcycunuf — Katie (@kmc724) January 13, 2017

Alex Trebek saying "Yas Queen" needs to be a ringtone — Goldman $tacks (@ErikaBaDoIt) January 13, 2017

Actually, I misspoke. Alex Trebek saying "YAS QUEEN" was the zenith of human achievement — ♱ (@inflammateomnia) January 13, 2017

I just had to explain "Yas Queen" to my parents because it was a Jeopardy category, thanks Alex Trebek — Tom (@bigg05) January 13, 2017

Maybe this’ll redeem Trebek in the eyes of some fans after he called nerdcore hip-hop fans “losers.”