Heathers reboot ordered to series at TV Land

TV Land has ordered the Heathers reboot to series, the network announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Friday.

An adaptation of the 1998 iconic high school-set black comedy starring Winona Ryder, Shannen Doherty, and Christian Slater, Heathers is an anthology series in which modern-day heroine Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) deals with a very different, but equally vicious group of Heathers: Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke, and Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara. James Scully will also star as JD, while original Heathers cast member Doherty will guest-star as a pivotal but unnamed character. The 10-episode order marks TV Land’s first hourlong series.

“Our take on Heathers is a cinematic, surprising, and twisted comedy that gives a wonderful nod to the film while also creating something entirely its own,” said Keith Cox, president of development and production for TV Land. “We’re really passionate about this show and the satirical story-telling its provocative characters allow.”

Heathers, which will debut in fall 2017, is written and executive produced by Butter’s Jason Micallef alongside Tom Rosenberg, Garry Lucchesi, Brad Gardner, and pilot director Leslye Headland. In years past, Bravo and Fox had developed TV adaptations of Heathers — both from Sex and The City writer/producer Jenny Bicks — but neither made it to air.