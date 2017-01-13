Paul Reubens returns in Gotham sneak peek

Before Gotham‘s winter hiatus, it was Selina Kyle who got a surprise visit from a parent when her mother revealed herself to be back in Gotham. However, when the show returns, there’s another parental visitor… well, sort of.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s return, Penguin wakes up to a crash, only to find his father (played by Paul Reubens) begging for his help. Of course, last we saw Elijah Van Dahl, he was murdered by his wife and stepchildren, so clearly this isn’t your typical visit.

Yet, this is Gotham, so Penguin goes along with it, asking how he can help. But his father is simply there to deliver an ominous message: “He is not to be trusted.” Then, just like that, Penguin’s father is gone. Again.

Gotham returns Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.