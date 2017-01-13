Girl Meets World may be saying goodbye, but the Disney Channel show won’t be leaving without letting viewers get one more glimpse of one of its very familiar faces.

As you can see in the video above — which debuted on The Wrap — William Daniels will once again reprise his role as Mr. Feeny. The fan-favorite character, who was last seen officiating Shawn’s wedding, will appear again to offer Topanga some much-needed advice.

The series finale, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye” sees Topanga faced with another big decision: Move to London and take the big promotion, or stay in New York in the hopes of being promoted to the head of the New York branch of her law offices.

The Girl Meets World series finale airs Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.