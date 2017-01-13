Raise a glass: There will be more History in the future.

Comedy Central announced on Friday that it had ordered a fifth season of Drunk History, the series that offers up drunken retellings of stories from our nation’s past. Consisting of 15 episodes, season 5 will debut later this year.

Season 4 of the series — which was created by Derek Waters (who also hosts) and Jeremy Konner — boasted such actors as Josh Charles, Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale, Ed Helms, Michael McKean, Thomas Middleditch, Patton Oswalt, Taylor Schilling, and Gabourey Sidibe, as well as musicians including Billie Joe Armstrong, Dave Grohl, and Ben Folds. One episode, narrated by Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, unspooled the tale of Alexander Hamilton and featured Ali Shawkat as Hamilton and Aubrey Plaza as Aaron Burr,