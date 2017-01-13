Comedy Central orders T.J. Miller's puppet talk show 'The Gorburger Show'

The late-night talk show landscape just got a little more… blue.

Comedy Central has ordered eight episodes of The Gorburger Show, which features a terrorizing blue alien who is voiced and puppeted by Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller, the network announced on Friday.

Previously a two-season digital series from Funny Or Die, The Gorburger Show centers on an E.T. who holds the staff of a Japanese TV variety series hostage and continues to broadcast the show from Japan while interviewing an assortment of guests in an attempt to understand the human race. In addition to celebrity interviews, the show offers up musical guests as well as “strange games and other random happenings. ” The previous 19 episodes of the live-action series included appearances by Jack Black, Henry Rollins, Flea, The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, the Eagles of Death Metal, and Tegan and Sara.

The Gorburger Show, which is slated to debut in the spring, was originally going to make the web-to-TV transition on HBO, which ordered a pilot in the spring of 2015, but the project did not move forward.

Miller, who recently starred on the big screen in Office Christmas Party, serves as an executive producer alongside the Director Brothers (Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin), who will write and direct. Miller also will star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation of Ready Player One and voice the lead character in The Emoji Movie.

The Gorburger Show is slated to debut in the spring.