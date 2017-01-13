Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel appear in James Corden's Kanye West soap opera

On Thursday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden debuted the latest iteration of his lyrical soap operas (which take a popular musician’s lyrics for dialogue in a parody soap scene with his celebrity guests). This time, the musician was Kanye West and the actors were Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel, and Giovanni Ribisi. Cranston and Biel played a couple on the altar, just about to get married, when suddenly Corden burst in screaming, “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags!”

Corden wasn’t even the only suitor trying to interrupt the wedding; eventually, Ribisi showed up too, asking Biel, “Tell me, do you think about me now and then?” At this point Cranston took out a flask and stood off to the side, asking the camera, “Tell me that ain’t insecure.” Once “Gold Digger” lyrics came into play, however, all three suitors abandoned the wedding to get a prenup.

Watch the clip above.