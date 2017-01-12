Saturday Night Live and SCTV alum Tony Rosato dies at 62

Tony Rosato, the Canadian actor known for his work on the comedy series Saturday Night Live and SCTV, has died at age 62.

Rosato’s representatives at the Characters Talent Agency announced his death on social media and remembered him as “an extraordinary talent.” They added, “We are all broken hearted about this gentle person and fine performer.”

Born in Naples, Italy, Rosato immigrated to Canada with his family as a boy and began appearing on the Toronto-based sketch show SCTV (spun out of the Second City comedy troupe) in the late 1970s. He joined Saturday Night Live in 1981, becoming one of only three performers — along with Martin Short and Robin Duke — to serve as a cast member on SCTV and SNL.

His other screen credits included Night Heat, Due South, Lonesome Dove, L.A. Law, and two animated Super Mario Bros. shows.

In 2005, Rosato was charged with criminally harassing his wife and spent two years in prison awaiting trial before he was diagnosed with Capgras syndrome, a condition that made him believe his wife and daughter had been replaced by impostors. He spent time in a mental institution and was released in 2009.

Responding to news of Rosato’s death, the Second City Toronto remembered him on social media as “a warm, wonderful and extremely funny man” and added, “In the last few years, Tony returned to Second City as a student and performer, sharing his wealth of experience, humour and charm with our students. He was truly loved by the students and faculty with whom he shared a stage. Our condolences go out to his family, peers and so many friends.”