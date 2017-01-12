See Oprah, the Obamas in promo for star-studded Taking the Stage special

Taking the Stage — Changing America has assembled a robust collection of talent for its two-hour celebration Thursday night, and based on a new promo, the ABC special promises to live up to the billing.

A flurry of stars descended on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 23 to honor the opening of Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture. A promo teasing the special features glimpses at Will Smith, Oprah, Usher, Angela Bassett, Tom Hanks, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Dave Chappelle, among others in attendance. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama also attended the Washington, D.C. gala.

Taking the Stage — Changing America honors surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen and features music, dance, and spoken word performances. The event also features videos about items in the museum’s collections — including a training plane for the Airmen and a Bible owned by Nat Turner

