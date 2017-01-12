Supernatural promo: Castiel and Mary team up to save Sam and Dean

Before its mid-season hiatus, Supernatural ended with a number of cliffhangers: Not only were Sam and Dean arrested for trying to kill the President of the United States — it’s a long story — but Lucifer managed to impregnate a woman during his time as POTUS.

In a new promo for the show’s upcoming return, we start with the Sam and Dean of it all. (After all, you can’t take on the spawn of Satan without the Winchesters.) When the show picks back up, it seems Sam and Dean have been locked up for six weeks, and though they’ve both experienced worse, Castiel is eager to get them out. Thankfully, he has another Winchester to help him. The promo shows Mary teaming up with Castiel to save her boys, which should come as no surprise considering we knew she still had “some big stuff to do” this season.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 26, at its new time of 8 p.m. ET on The CW.