Seth Meyers on Trump dossier response: 'Fake news, as a term, is busted'

Seth Meyers didn’t take a closer look at this week’s bombshell reporting from CNN and BuzzFeed about an unverified dossier of opposition research on President-elect Donald Trump and his relationship with Russia, but he did have a couple of things to say about the matter. During Meyers’ “Couple Things” segment on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host took both BuzzFeed and the president-elect to task for the story, which Trump himself has slammed as “fake news.”

“BuzzFeed also reported on this story but handled it very differently, publishing the 35-page dossier that detailed the unverified allegations,” Meyers said of the Trump dossier, which included details of alleged sex acts. “And it’s worrisome to publish allegations like this without a shred of evidence. Look, nobody wants to believe that Trump paid Russian hookers to pee all over a bed more than I do. But there is zero proof that happened. Plus I find it hard to believe that Trump actually paid somebody for services rendered. In all seriousness, I haven’t been this shocked by BuzzFeed since their quiz told me I was a Carrie when I’m so obviously a Miranda. Ask anyone who knows me.”

As Meyers noted, “even if Russian operatives did claim to have compromising information on Trump, you know who else does? All of us.” The host then played footage from Trump’s Wednesday press conference where the president-elect admitted to being offered $2 billion just this past weekend from a foreign entity.

“Now, I have to say one other thing. Over the weekend, I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai with a very, very, very amazing man, a great, great developer from the Middle East, Hussein Damack, a friend of mine, great guy,” Trump said Wednesday. “And I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai — a number of deals and I turned it down.”

“He wants credit for not committing an impeachable offense,” Meyers quipped before impersonating Trump. “China tried to buy Rhode Island, and I said no way. Certainly not at that price.”

Trump dismissed the dossier as “fake news” and slammed both CNN and BuzzFeed for reporting on the story (CNN never published the full dossier despite claims from Trump’s team to the contrary.) “Today Trump called these new reports fake news. So despite an incredibly short run, I think it’s time to retire that term,” Meyers said. “It used to be one thing but now everyone is using it for everything. Fake news, as a term, is busted. It was like the first time you heard your dad say ‘fo shizzle’ and immediately thought, ‘Well, that’s over.'”

Meyers added, “The irony, of course, is Trump built his political career spreading a false and outrageous claim about President Obama and continued making baseless allegations throughout the campaign.” Trump was prominent birther conspiracy theorist throughout Obama’s presidency, claiming falsely that the president was not a U.S. citizen.

“So when you hear Kellyanne Conway dismiss these allegations as nonsense from the internet, you may think that’s a good defense,” Meyers said. “Or you may also remember the times Trump said stuff like this.” He then played footage of Trump from various speeches: “Forget the press, read the internet”; “I do get a lot of honesty over the internet”; “All I know is what’s on the internet.”

“So basically Trump has made his own bed, and now he’s peeing in it,” Meyers joked. “Allegedly. Allegedly.”