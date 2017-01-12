A Series of Unfortunate Events: Patrick Warburton on voicing Lemony Snicket

Patrick Warburton has used his booming voice to play a one-of-a-kind superhero on The Tick, Seinfeld‘s memorable mechanic, and Peter Griffin’s best friend on Family Guy. Now, he’s putting his pipes to work as Lemony Snicket, the narrator in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The actor recently stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to discuss his role in the adaptation of Daniel Handler’s children’s book series and how he prepared for narrating the show.

“In this instance, it’s all in the words,” Warburton said. “There are so many things that Lemony says that are non sequiturs, and there’s humor throughout. I believe it’s important, as does Barry [Sonnenfeld] and Daniel, not to point that out. People either catch it or they don’t.”

Warburton may be starring in the new series, but he says his own kids haven’t read Handler’s books, which follow three children who must live with spooky relatives after their parents die. “They would not read the books because it was too sad for them,” he said. “I just think that means they love their mommy and daddy so much that they couldn’t imagine the idea. Sort of a testament to good parenting.”

All eight episodes of A Series of Unfortunate Events will be available to stream on Friday.

