Once Upon a Time: Jennifer Morrison addresses her future on the show

With Once Upon a Time‘s future up in the air, will the original cast be back for a potential seventh season? Leading lady Jennifer Morrison addressed that topic head-on with Will Malnati on his podcast, The Drop-In.

“My contract ends in April on Once Upon a Time,” Morrison said. “I don’t know what that means. They haven’t picked up the show officially yet — they might, they might not. We are just waiting now to see if the network decides to continue with the show — and if they do continue with the show, if they’re going to rework it to be something else, or if they’re going to invite people to stay. We’re just in a holding pattern right now.”

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Tuesday, ABC Chief Channing Dungey expanded on her earlier comments about the future of Once, explaining that OUAT bosses Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis are looking at the potential seventh season as a springboard in a new direction, “which doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re not bringing cast back.”

“It’s just: How do you kind of hit the reset button in a way that gives you an opportunity to expand the stories that we’re telling?” Dungey said.

While Dungey stopped short of revealing whether any actors would exit, she did note, “Whenever there’s change, there’s always a transition.”

The good news is that it sounds like Morrison may be in it for the foreseeable future. “I have a really fierce loyalty to the show,” Morrison said. “I am fiercely protective of the character. I feel like so many amazing things have come to my life because of it. It’s really made my life better in so many ways. I don’t have any interest in abandoning something that is such a special part of my life, but I also know I don’t have it in me to do it forever, so it’s more about a life decision, and I don’t even know how to make that life decision until I know what ABC even wants.” Listen to the full interview here.

Once Upon a Time returns Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.