Jimmy Fallon brought out a couple surprises for Michelle Obama during her final appearance on The Tonight Show as First Lady of the United States: comedians Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld joined the pair for three rounds of Catchphrase.

“Couldn’t we just talk?” Seinfeld said, mocking Fallon’s plethora of late-night show shenanigans.

Team First Lady (Obama, Fallon) proved to have the upper hand, if only because Chappelle and Seinfeld kept saying the taboo words. But Seinfeld, at least, came dressed for the red carpet. “To you, this is just a little talk-show game,” he said while sporting a tux. “Not to me.”

Watch their three rousing rounds of Catchphrase below.