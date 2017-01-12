Michelle Obama pens thank you note to ‘my very own silver fox’

After eight years in office, First Lady Michelle Obama has heard plenty of “Thanks, Obama” remarks aimed at her husband, President Barack Obama. But Wednesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was offering up a “Thanks, Obama” of her own when she joined in on Fallon’s recurring Thank You Notes bit.

“Thank you, Barack, for proving you’re not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox,” Michelle wrote in her first note, joking that she was “angling for a good gift.”

She also thanked the upcoming Inauguration Day, or, as she likes to call it, “Let’s Move,” referencing the children’s healthy living campaign she’s led during her time in the White House.

For his part, Fallon laid out the compliments on his esteemed guest, using his first joke to praise the first lady. “Thank you, First Lady Michelle Obama, for bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘the right to bear arms,'” he said, joking about Obama’s impressive arm muscles.

Fallon also teased the president, thanking Michelle for “showing us all what it would look like if Beyoncé had married a much nerdier Jay Z.”

Michelle appreciated the joke about her “boo,” but did admit that his dorky mom jeans had gotten the boot.

Watch the full video above.