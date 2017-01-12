The Tonight Show asked average Americans to record goodbye messages for First Lady Michelle Obama, but since it’s Jimmy Fallon’s gig, there was the added bonus of having FLOTUS on hand to surprise them.

Suffice to say, people were pretty pumped. “This was not what I was expecting,” one guest said, tearing up. “I was eating pizza bites yesterday in my bed, and now I’m meeting the First Lady. Like, what?!”

And that was just the start of the waterworks. Other goodbye messages thanked Obama for spreading kindness, inspiring women, her health initiatives, and for her rallying cry of going high when others go low.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that emotional,” Obama told Fallon of leaving the White House earlier in the show, which marked her final Tonight Show appearance as First Lady. “It’s been surprisingly emotional for all of us in ways that we didn’t expect.”