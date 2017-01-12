Michael Schur: Playing Mose on The Office was 'a waking nightmare'

The Good Place creator Michael Schur is best known for his work behind the camera on shows like Parks and Recreation, The Office, and Black Mirror, but he’s no stranger to the other side. He played Dwight Schrute’s cousin Mose on The Office, in a role he called “a waking nightmare.”

Shur dropped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show for a round of Past, Present, and Future, and spilled on why playing the beet farmer of few words was one of his least favorite moments on The Office.

“Playing Mose Schrute was a waking nightmare,” Schur explained. “My boss, Greg Daniels, forced me to do it as a way to cause me pain. And it was terrible. The first time I did it, I had to grow a real neck beard. Every time after that, he ‘let’ me use a fake beard, which is maybe worse, because those beards are terrible.”

The fact that Schur often shot his scenes in the California summer heat while wearing work boots and wool clothing didn’t do much to improve things.

“They would give me one line, and then they would always say the same thing, which is, ‘I think it’s funnier if he doesn’t say anything,’ and they would cut my line,” Schur said. “It was brutal.”

Schur also gave some insight into the episode of Black Mirror he wrote with Rashida Jones, in which a woman is driven to insanity trying to maintain a perfect rating on a social media app.

“Charlie Brooker, who is the genius behind Black Mirror, I have heard him say that the show shouldn’t be thought of as the future, it should be thought of as a parallel present,” Schur explained. “You realize how easily the world is manipulated by the internet and just voting for things. It’s not safe, we’re not safe from this stuff.”

Watch the clip above to catch Schur’s take on how the 2017 predictions on Parks and Recreation fared, and catch the full episode on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) at PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.