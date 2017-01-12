The game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show is a spin on Truth or Dare: guests are asked questions that they can answer truthfully or choose to eat a grotesque meal placed in front of them. For Khloé Kardashian, this meant either eating a fish eye or answering whether or not she thinks O.J. Simpson was guilty in the infamous murder case. She chose the former.

Host James Corden turned bright red when he saw the question. “I can’t believe this question. Do you think O.J. did it?” he said. “I’m so sorry.”

Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, was a friend of Simpson, as well as his defense attorney during the 1995 murder trial, which has been revisited in entertainment recently through the Emmy-winning The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and the docuseries O.J.: Made in America. Obviously, it’s a touchy subject for Kardashian.

Earlier, Corden chose to Spill over Fill when asked about an unpleasant celebrity encounter. The host went into detail about a moment with Pierce Brosnan at a U2 concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“I was with my friend Louie and his wife and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends here, and they left about halfway through the gig to go off. We left the space, and then they’d been gone quite a long time and Bono was like right here on this sort of big runway in the middle of the show,” he recalled. “So me and my wife moved into this area and, literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way.”

Kardashian offered that maybe Brosnan was drunk. “Maybe he’s just a bit f–king rude,” he answered to audience laughter.

