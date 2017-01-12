The Flash: Robbie Amell returning in season 3!

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview (on newsstands now), EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Ronnie Raymond returns!

Robbie Amell is slated to reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond in an upcoming episode of The Flash, EW has learned exclusively.

Details on how Amell will appear — whether in a different timeline in which he’s still alive or we’re meeting a doppelgänger from another universe — are being kept under wraps, but he’ll appear in a winter episode.

Caitlin Snow’s (Danielle Panabaker) late husband was initially thought dead in the particle accelerator explosion but instead had been transformed into one half of the metahuman known as Firestorm with Martin Stein (Victor Garber). Shortly after marrying Caitlin, Ronnie died destroying the singularity that opened up the world to Earth-2. Ronnie’s Earth-2 doppelgänger was revealed to be a villain named Deathstorm, who died at the hands of Zoom (Teddy Sears).

The Flash returns Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.