Emerald City clip: Dorothy just can't seem to avoid tornadoes

The path down the yellow brick road continues to be a dangerous one for Dorothy.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Emerald City, Dorothy (Adria Arjona) faces a new challenge on her journey. If evil witches and mysterious wizards weren’t enough, she finds herself having to literally walk on water. And her reward for making it safely across? Being swept up in another tornado.

The NBC series is the latest adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s book series. This new, darker version features many familiar faces and locations but with a few twists, like sexy Scarecrow (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

Executive producers David Schulner and Shaun Cassidy, who each week take EW behind the scenes of their series, shared why they feel the classic story is still relevant.

“One hundred years after these stories were written, women are still fighting for empowerment, science and religion/magic are often at war, and the pursuit of identity — racial, gender, and otherwise — remains at the forefront of our political and cultural conversation,” they wrote after last week’s series premiere. “And, of course, there will always be ‘No place like home.'”

Emerald City airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the clip below.