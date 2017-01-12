Ellen DeGeneres surprises teacher who helped his class go viral

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed a group of musicians who have been making waves on social media for Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. No, it wasn’t Fifth Harmony or One Direction, but a second-grade class.

During a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michael Bonner, a teacher from South Greenville Elementary in North Carolina, was surprised when he was called up from the audience for a sit-down interview with DeGeneres. Bonner teaches at a Title I school, where all the students are impoverished, which often means coming to school hungry. After seeing his students struggle learning, he came up with the idea to have them use music to help them better comprehend their lessons.

“Teachers like me find different ways to be creative, innovative, and engage them and teach them the content that will make them productive global leaders,” shared Bonner.

What ensued were educational rap videos written, edited, and shot by the children that not only made the students viral sensations, but also helped them pass their reading tests.

“I say it all the time: The wrong people get the attention,” DeGeneres told Bonner. “Teachers should get more attention than I get… just because I do what I do. I mean, I’m glad I have a platform to show off people like you. You should be getting this attention.”

The host’s surprises for her guest weren’t done. Bonner’s students soon joined the show remotely from their school, where they performed their rap and shared the reasons why they love their teacher, which ranged from him playing football with them to his impressive height. The best news was saved for last, as the school was given a $25,000 check and an impressive array of electronics.

Watch the inspiring and adorable video above.