American Horror Story season 7 casts Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters

The first details about the seventh edition of American Horror Story are being revealed.

The next edition of the hit horror anthology is adding two very familiar names: Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson and her fellow AHS franchise veteran Evan Peters are both on board, executive producer Ryan Murphy told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Pasadena, California after a panel for the upcoming limited series Feud.

The next cycle will also be set in modern times, he said.

The revelations came after Murphy was asked if the upcoming season will keep its subject matter a mystery — like FX did with last year’s Roanoke.

“There are only three people in the world who know what [the new season is about],” executive producer Ryan Murphy teased on Thursday. “And that’s FX CEO John Landgraf, [studio executive] Dana Walden, and Sarah Paulson.” (Excluding himself, obviously.) “I don’t know [if we’ll keep it quiet]. Last year was successful. I don’t know if we’ll do it again. I think maybe we’ll release some of it earlier than we did. But I just started writing it, I haven’t even cast it yet — except for Sarah and Evan. It’s a modern-day story. That’s all I can say.”

Yet earlier, FX CEO Landgraf indicated that he indeed plans to continue keeping things mysterious moving forward. “It actually will be shrouded in super secrecy,” he said. “Ryan has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that.”

It was a big day for AHS in general. The horror anthology was renewed for two more cycles on top of its upcoming seventh season — so the series should continue through 2019, making it FX’s longest-running dramatic series.