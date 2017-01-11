 X-Files: Fox very close to ordering more episodes

Fox’s most popular “new” show last year was the revival of The X-Files, and now the network is finally very close to ordering more episodes.

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Pasadena, California on Wednesday, Fox president David Madden told reporters that while the deal-making is “complex” on the show due to the schedules of stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, the network expects “to have an announcement shortly.”

After Fox’s executive session, Madden told us he wanted to have a reveal ready for Wednesday’s event, but any deals weren’t quite done.

Fox is looking to have more than the shortened, six-episode season that was ordered for last year’s revival … but also cautioned that its order won’t be as large as a traditional 22-episode broadcast series.

Most likely, The X-Files will return in 2018, the executive noted.