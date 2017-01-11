Now that the holidays are over, the next big thing to look forward to is the return of your favorite TV shows, including AMC’s The Walking Dead and HBO’s Girls. Joining the veterans are a ton of brand new series premiering this winter, from Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events to FX’s Taboo, plus movies like Lifetime’s Beaches remake and awards season excitement at the Academy Awards and Grammys. To help you keep track of all the fun on the horizon (and what you might already need to catch up on), we’ve rounded up the winter premiere dates in one place.

All times Eastern

*New series, mini-series, special, movie, or documentary

Sunday, Jan. 1

The Mick (8 p.m., Fox)*

Ransom (8:30 p.m., CBS)*

To Tell the Truth (9 p.m., ABC)

Sherlock (9 p.m., PBS)

Monday, Jan. 2

The New Celebrity Apprentice (8 p.m., NBC)*

Shadowhunters (8 p.m., Freeform)

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC)

Beyond (9 p.m., Freeform)*

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Bones (9 p.m., Fox)

The Haves and Have Nots (9 p.m., OWN)

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Star (9 p.m., Fox)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (10 p.m., FXX)

Too Close to Home (10 p.m., TLC)

Match Game (10 p.m., ABC)

Man Seeking Woman (10:30 p.m., FXX)

Thursday, Jan. 5

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle)

Hell’s Kitchen (8 p.m., Fox)

Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers (9 p.m., ABC)*

Nashville (9 p.m., CMT)

Ghosts in the Hood (10 p.m., WE tv)*

Portlandia (10 p.m., IFC)

Friday, Jan. 6

One Day at a Time (Netflix)*

Grimm (8 p.m., NBC)

Emerald City (9 p.m., NBC)*

Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m., The CW)

Saturday, Jan. 7

Please Like Me (Hulu)

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (8 p.m., HBO)*

Mythbusters: The Search (9 p.m., Discovery)*

Tiny House Nation (9 p.m., FYI)

Unplugged Nation (10 p.m., FYI)

Sunday, Jan. 8

Golden Globes (8 p.m., NBC)*

Dinner at Tiffani’s (1 p.m., Cooking Channel)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC)

Being Mary Jane (9 p.m., BET)

Taboo (10 p.m., FX)*

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Schitt’s Creek (8 p.m., Pop)

Are You The One? (9 p.m., MTV)

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (10 p.m., Bravo)

Workaholics (10 p.m., Comedy Central)

Jeff & Some Aliens (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central)*

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (10:30 p.m., TBS) — timeslot premiere

Thursday, Jan. 12

Mad Families (Crackle)*

Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am (Seeso)*

Fancy Boy (Seeso)*

My Kitchen Rules (9 p.m., Fox)*

Colony (10 p.m., USA Network)

Caraoke Showdown (10:30 p.m., Spike)*

Friday, Jan. 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)*

Sneaky Pete (Amazon)*

The Rap Game (10 p.m., Lifetime)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime)

The Young Pope (9 p.m., HBO)*

First Family of Hip Hop (9 p.m., Bravo)*

Victoria (9 p.m., PBS)*

Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery)*

Monday, Jan. 16

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (9 p.m., National Geographic)

Counting On (9 p.m., TLC)

Summer House (10 p.m., Bravo)*

Tuesday, Jan. 17

No Tomorrow (9 p.m., The CW)

Teachers (10 p.m., TV Land)

Throwing Shade (10:30 p.m., TVLand)*

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Six (10 p.m., History)*

Thursday, Jan. 19

Baskets (10 p.m., FX)

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC)

Friday, Jan. 20

Frontier (Netflix)*

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Netflix)

Real Time With Bill Maher (10 p.m., HBO)

Saturday, Jan. 21

Beaches (8 p.m., Lifetime)*

Sunday, Jan. 22

Mercy Street (8 p.m., PBS)

Hunted (10 p.m./after the AFC Championship, CBS)*

Monday, Jan. 23

Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) — timeslot premiere

Tuesday, Jan. 24

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m., The CW) — timeslot premiere

Face Off (9 p.m., Syfy)

Outsiders (9 p.m., WGN America)

The New Edition Story (9 p.m., BET)*

Wednesday, Jan. 25

The Path (Hulu)

Hunted (8 p.m., CBS)— timeslot premiere

The Magicians (9 p.m., Syfy)

Suits (10 p.m., USA)

Thursday, Jan. 26

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC)

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC)

Riverdale (9 p.m., The CW)*

How to Get Away With Murder (10 p.m., ABC)

Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II (10 p.m., Comedy Central)

Friday, Jan. 27

Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon)*

Saturday, Jan. 28

Love by the 10th Date (8 p.m., Lifetime)*

Sunday, Jan. 29

Screen Actors Guild Awards (8 p.m., TNT and TBS)*

Black Sails (TBD, Starz)

Monday, Jan. 30

Adventure Time: Islands (7:30 p.m., Cartoon Network)*

Becoming Warren Buffett (10 p.m., HBO)*

Tuesday, Jan. 31

The Quad (10 p.m., BET)*

The Fosters (8 p.m., Freeform)

Switched at Birth (9 p.m., Freeform)

Hack My Life (10 p.m., truTV)

Wednesday, Feb. 1

The 100 (TBD, The CW)

The Expanse (10 p.m., Syfy)

The Carbonaro Effect (10 p.m., truTV)

Thursday, Feb. 2

Powerless (8:30 p.m., NBC)*

Superior Donuts (8:30 p.m., CBS)*

Training Day (10 p.m., CBS)*

Friday, Feb. 3

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)*

Trumped (9 p.m., Showtime)*

Sunday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl LI (6:30 p.m., Fox)

24: Legacy (10 p.m./after the Super Bowl, Fox)*

Monday, Feb. 6

24: Legacy (8 p.m., Fox)* — timeslot premiere

APB (9 p.m., Fox)*

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix)*

Tosh.0 (TBD, Comedy Central)

Imposters (10 p.m., Bravo)*

Detroiters (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central)*

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Legion (10 p.m., FX)*

So Cosmo (8 p.m., E!)*

Thursday, Feb. 9

Masterchef Junior (8 p.m., Fox)

Impractical Jokers (10 p.m., truTV)

Friday, Feb. 10

David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix)*

Reign (9 p.m., The CW)

Sunday, Feb. 12

The Missing (TBD, Starz)

Grammy Awards (8 p.m., CBS)*

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC)

Girls (10 p.m., HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (11 p.m., HBO)

Monday, Feb. 13

Humans (10 p.m., AMC)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

The Mindy Project (Hulu)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Doubt (10 p.m., CBS)*

Saturday, Feb. 18

Planet Earth II (9 p.m., BBC America)*



Sunday, Feb. 19

The Good Fight (8 p.m., CBS/CBS All Access)

Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO)*

Billions (10 p.m., Showtime)

Crashing (10:30 p.m., HBO)*

Monday, Feb. 20

Bates Motel (10 p.m., A&E)

Tuesday, Feb. 21

The Detour (10 p.m., TBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT)

Thursday, Feb. 23

My Brother, My Brother and Me (Seeso)*

The Blacklist: Redemption (10 p.m., NBC)*

Sun Records (10 p.m., CMT)*

Friday, Feb. 24

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix)

Sunday, Feb. 26

Academy Awards (TBD, ABC)*

Monday, Feb. 27

The High Court (TBD, Comedy Central)*

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC)

Taken (10 p.m., NBC)*

When We Rise (TBD, ABC)*

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Partner (10 p.m., CNBC)*