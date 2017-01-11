Trevor Noah denounces Donald Trump's 'authoritarian' press conference

Donald Trump held his first press conference in six months, and for Trevor Noah, it was decidedly not worth the wait.

The Daily Show host had harsh words for the president-elect in his Wednesday episode, after Trump accused CNN of peddling fake news in response a report about alleged Russian blackmail efforts.

Referring to a clip of Trump shouting down CNN’s Jim Acosta during the press conference, Noah said, “Wow, welcome to the next four years. You know, honestly, that was one of the most frightening moments of today’s presser for me. Because in America, the press is supposed to be a check on the president, not the other way around.”

He added that the moment represented “essentially the first step in the authoritarian tango. That’s what you do. You shut down one news organization by alleging that it’s all fake. That’s your move, right? And then if you get away with it, you can shut down another news network, and you can shut down another news network … until all that’s left is, ‘Breaking news: Has President Trump been working out?'”

Tonight at 11/10c, Trump lashes out at CNN and gives us a taste of the next four years. Strap in. pic.twitter.com/w372nqqvoi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 12, 2017

