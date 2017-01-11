You haven’t seen the last of Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression!

The 58-year-old actor revealed that he will play the 45th president in Saturday Night Live‘s second show of 2017 on Jan. 21, the day after Trump is sworn in as commander-in-chief.

“We’re going to play [Trump] the day after the inauguration. [I’m] doing SNL the day after the inauguration,” Baldwin told Extra.

He continued: “All of this comedy stuff we do on SNL, Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.”

Baldwin debuted his hilarious impression of the former Celebrity Apprentice host in October, when the weekly sketch show parodied the first presidential debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton. While Clinton thought it was “perfect,” Trump called the impression “mean-spirited” and got into a short Twitter feud with Baldwin in December.

“The skits are terrible. I mean, I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good,” Trump said in an interview with TODAY in December. “I don’t think it’s good. I do like him, and I like him as an actor, but I don’t think his imitation of me gets me at all. And it’s meant to be very mean-spirited, which is very biased. I don’t like it.”

Saturday Night Live returns Jan. 14 with first-time host Felicity Jones and musical guest Sturgill Simpson.