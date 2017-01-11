Seth Meyers recaps first Trump nominee confirmation hearings

With Donald Trump’s inauguration getting closer by the day, this week saw the beginning of Senate confirmation hearings for the president-elect’s cabinet nominees. First up was Senator Jeff Sessions, nominated by Trump for attorney general. As a hardliner on immigration rights, drug laws, and civil rights, Sessions deserved a rigorous interrogation from his fellow senators. But as Seth Meyers noted in his recap of the first hearing Tuesday night, the Senate usually takes care of its own.

“The Senate needed to aggressively question Sessions today, but complicating that effort is the fact that Sessions is currently a member of the Senate, which means he has personal relationships with a lot of the senators who questioned him,” Meyers said.

Based on several testimonies from Democratic senators, that apparently means working out together and discussing various laws over the weight machines. Sessions did get asked whether he would support a possible ban on Muslims entering the country (as Trump discussed so often during the campaign) and he said he would not. But he was a little less prepared for a question about recent reports of Russian interference in the election. Asked for his thoughts, Sessions replied he hadn’t looked into it at all.

“You’ve done no research? Did you forget this was happening today?” Meyers said. “I’ve done research on that, and my job is interviewing celebrities in the middle of the night.”

Watch the clip below.