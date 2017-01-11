Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch Wednesday: Samantha Bee's Full Frontal returns

TBS

PICK OF THE NIGHT
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS, 10:30 p.m.
Samantha Bee’s political satire returns just nine days before Trump is sworn in. Should be an eventful season!

MIDSEASON PREMIERE
Lethal Weapon
Fox, 8 p.m.
Featuring guest star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, whom you know from his roles on American Crime Story, Malcolm & Eddie, Suits, and The Sitcom That Shall Not Be Named.

SERIES DEBUT
Jeff & Some Aliens
Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.
Brett Gelman voices Jeff, a regular dude who happens to live with three chill aliens. The potential for misadventure is boundless; in the pilot he angers the ruler (voiced by Malcolm McDowell) of a distant planet and sacrifices a human life as a gesture. Could this become a suitable Aqua Teen Hunger Force replacement in your life?

