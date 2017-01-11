What to Watch Wednesday: Samantha Bee's Full Frontal returns

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE NIGHT
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS, 10:30 p.m.
Samantha Bee’s political satire returns just nine days before Trump is sworn in. Should be an eventful season!
MIDSEASON PREMIERE
Lethal Weapon
Fox, 8 p.m.
Featuring guest star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, whom you know from his roles on American Crime Story, Malcolm & Eddie, Suits, and The Sitcom That Shall Not Be Named.
SERIES DEBUT
Jeff & Some Aliens
Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.
Brett Gelman voices Jeff, a regular dude who happens to live with three chill aliens. The potential for misadventure is boundless; in the pilot he angers the ruler (voiced by Malcolm McDowell) of a distant planet and sacrifices a human life as a gesture. Could this become a suitable Aqua Teen Hunger Force replacement in your life?