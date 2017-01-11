Watch Robin Lord Taylor pry Hacksaw Ridge tickets from a Mel Gibson crucifix

It’s a question that fans of Mel Gibson, Shia LaBeouf, and Bill Cosby have undoubtedly asked themselves many times: Can you separate the art from the artist?

Leave it to Billy Eichner, host of truTV’s Billy on the Street, to navigate a path to the answer quite literally.

The actor teamed up with his long-time pal (and star of Fox’s Gotham) Robin Lord Taylor to barrel through an obstacle course filled with challenges themed to controversial stars, including Cosby, who is due to stand trial for sexual assault, to Michael Richards, who infamously spouted racial slurs during a stand-up set in 2006.

Eichner then tasks Taylor with physically separating the figures’ art from the artists who made them — including breaking a car window to rescue Jerry Seinfeld from Richards to climbing a dummy of a crucified Gibson to retrieve a DVD of What Women Want and a pair of tickets to Hacksaw Ridge.

Taylor’s prize for completing the course? A mock poster for Lego Manchester by the Sea, inspired by the upcoming Warner Bros. Animation title The Lego Batman Movie.

Watch Taylor’s full segment above. Billy on the Street airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on truTV.