Prison Break: Watch a new trailer for all thriller, no filler revival

Michael Scofield lives!

On Fox’s upcoming Prison Break revival, Michael (Wentworth Miller) is inexplicably alive, sporting a new set of tattoos and once again behind bars. But this time, the former Fox River inmate finds himself in a Yemeni prison, and the Odyssey-inspired tale sees him desperate to get home to his family.

Whereas past seasons of Prison Break took their time busting Michael and his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) out of jail, the return will be all killer, no filler. “This is very tight, close-ended story, and it’s just constant thriller cliffhanger revelation one after another,” executive producer Paul T. Scheuring said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Wednesday. “It just feels very dense, and [it’s] a story that’s not disingenuous. Sometimes in the old model… you felt I’m flapping my wings a little bit here.”

Prison Break will return April 4 on Fox.