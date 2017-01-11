Barack Obama gives last network TV interview as president on 60 Minutes

Barack Obama is giving his last interview as the President of the United States on network TV this Sunday.

President Obama will sit down with Steve Kroft on 60 Minutes as part of the hour-long special “Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House.” As a two-term POTUS, Obama has appeared more than a dozen times on CBS’ prime-time newsmagazine series.

The interview, which was conducted this week at the White House, will cover such topics as his two-term legacy and President-elect Donald Trump. In addition, the special also will “follow the 44th president’s journey through his own words in the 60 Minutes interviews he did with Kroft, beginning when Mr. Obama declared his candidacy in 2007,” according to the network.

The 60 minutes special will air Sunday at 7 p.m. PT/ET on CBS, five days before Trump’s inauguration. Obama — who recently appeared on The Daily Show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — delivered his farewell address on Tuesday night.