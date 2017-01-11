Will Pitch return for season 2?

Has Ginny Baker thrown her last pitch?

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Tuesday, Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman addressed the future of baseball drama Pitch, which follows a young female pitcher (Kylie Bunbury) who defies the odds when she becomes the first woman to play in the major leagues. (Here’s how season 1 ended.)

“We would’ve loved to see a bigger audience,” Newman says. “There was a lot of delayed viewing. We had a loyal core… I don’t think the performance level enabled us to make an early decision about it, but as we get to May, we’re certainly going to consider it.”

In its first season, Pitch struggled in the ratings, closing out its freshman run with 2.9 million total viewers and 0.8 in the 18-49 percent. While that was a rise of 20 percent over its penultimate episode, it certainly didn’t scream guaranteed renewal.

Still, Newman says, “We were very proud of Pitch. Dan [Fogelman] and his team did a great job. Kylie Bunbury, Mark-Paul Gosselaar were terrific, as were the rest of the cast. We like that the show is about something, it’s specific. It’s very much on our minds.”

Pitch‘s future will hinge on what new fare the network acquires during pilot season. “One of the things we think about is do we have a place for it on our schedule?” Newman says. “If we’re going to go forward with it, we certainly want to believe that we’re going to grow the show, so all these things will become far clearer once we have a sense of what our lineup is going to be next year.”

