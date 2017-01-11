Lethal Weapon to reprise Joe Pesci character from films

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview (on newsstands now), EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Remember the Joe Pesci character from the Lethal Weapon movies and how he was a big pain for Riggs and Murtaugh? Well, look who’s about to bring back the hurt for the small-screen reboot.

EW can exclusively reveal that Thomas Lennon will assume the role of Leo Getz, the ambulance-chasing lawyer who looks to squeeze every drop out of each petty crime. Leo will show up opposite Riggs (Clayton Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) in the Feb. 15 episode.

For now, Lennon is only set to appear in one episode as Leo, who first showed up in Lethal Weapon 2 in 1989. After all, he’s still got a full-time gig on that other primetime reboot, The Odd Couple.

Lethal Weapon airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.