Lena Dunham explains how election influenced Girls' final season

Girls is preparing for its final season. Given the political and social leanings of its creator and star Lena Dunham, it should come to no surprise what influenced the last 10 episodes: the 2016 presidential election.

Dunham opened up to Nylon magazine on a litany of topics for its February cover story. In her wide-ranging sit-down, Dunham discusses her personal show and why she would change the focus of a prospective new series. She indicated the election, which saw Donald Trump beat the Dunham-supported Hillary Clinton, was a regular presence in the writers’ room.

“We wrote in a climate where we were thinking a lot about this election, and the election was heating up as we shot the show, and that energy for sure made its way into how we tackled topics,” she told Nylon. “I don’t mean to be demurring, but there are some big female issues, more than maybe ever before.”

After Trump’s election, Dunham addressed his win in her regular Lenny newsletter, condemning Trump’s language and rhetoric. “Because as horrifying as I found Donald Trump’s rhetoric, as hideous as I found his racism and xenophobia, as threatening to basic decency as I found his demagogue persona, I never truly believed he could win,” she wrote.

Dunham is outspoken about causes she champions, such as Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for president last year and women’s rights. “The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn’t be beloved by the incoming administration,” she said. “Hopefully it’ll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history — or it will. …

“The confluence, for me, of the show ending and this new era beginning in which I know that we as public women are going to have to fight harder than we ever have before, is a really interesting, complicated moment.”

Since its debut in 2012, Girls has been Dunham’s calling card. But the acclaimed HBO comedy series has also made the actress-writer a target of criticism. If she makes another TV series, Dunham plans to switch up her subjects.

“I wouldn’t do another show that starred four white girls,” Dunham told the publication. . “That being said, when I wrote the pilot I was 23. Each character was an extension of me. I thought I was doing the right thing. I was not trying to write the experience of somebody I didn’t know, and not trying to stick a black girl in without understanding the nuance of what her experience of hipster Brooklyn was.”

Read Dunham’s full Nylon story here. Girls begins its swan-song season 6 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.