Legends of Tomorrow star Wentworth Miller talks Captain Cold's return

Leonard Snart will soon return in the flesh to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but this is a very different Captain Cold than fans remember.

After sacrificing himself in season 1 to destroy the Time Council and save the Legends, Snart (Wentworth Miller) is slated to join Reverse-Flash (Matt Letscher), Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), and Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) in the Legion of Doom — and not just as a vision in Mick’s (Dominic Purcell) head. How? Well, it is a time travel show, and it sounds like the Legion may be scooping up Snart from an earlier time.

“My sense is that if Snart comes back into the storyline via his present day incarnation, then he’s a straight up villain,” Miller tells EW — the actor was on hand at the Television Critics Association’s press tour Wednesday to promote the return of Prison Break. “He hasn’t gone on that first season Legends of Tomorrow journey yet, so when we meet him again — quote unquote alive in 2017 — I imagine that he’s going to be much like when we first met him the first season on The Flash, which I’m looking forward to, because it means I get to arc to a completely different place.”

In what could be a reversal of the first season, in which Mick wasn’t pleased with Snart’s heroic leanings, Cold seeing his former partner in crime working alongside a group of heroes should provide some tension between the pair. “I think he’d be disappointed,” Miller says. “I also think some of that disappointment would steam from being triggered by watching his former buddy, a hard criminal, show a softer, more heroic side, because that might mean to Snart that he, too, is capable of showing a softer, more heroic side. I’m looking forward to their interaction for sure.”

But Snart didn’t just leave Heat Wave behind when he died. In the moments before his sacrifice, Cold and Sara (Caity Lotz) shared a smooch. “I’m also looking forward very much to whatever the writers have in store as far as Snart as White Canary,” Miller says. “There was a kiss, remembered by White Canary, but not Snart.”

As for the Legion of Doom, Miller admits he doesn’t know much about the villainous quartet, but doesn’t believe Snart will work well with others since Cold has always been a leader type. “What I can tell you is that Snart is not used to taking orders,” Miller says. “He’s not a team player. That was certainly his story the first season on Legends, so I expect fireworks. I look forward to it.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.