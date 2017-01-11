How to Get Away with Murder: Cicely Tyson to return

What’s a season of How to Get Away with Murder without Ms. Cicely Tyson?

The veteran actress, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Annalise’s mother Ophelia Harkness, has booked a return trip to the ABC drama, EW has learned.

In the first half of the season, Annalise (Viola Davis) was arrested for murder after Wes (Alfred Enoch) died in the house fire at the Keating residence. The police had attempted to turn Wes into their star witness against Annalise as they built a case against her when Rebecca’s (Katie Findlay) body was discovered.

“Ophelia comes back, which was obviously an important story for when Annalise’s mother and her father [Roger Robinson] find out their daughter has been arrested for murder,” executive producer Pete Nowalk tells EW. “I think they’re going to have a really strong reaction. I can’t wait for people to see that.”

Tyson has previously appeared in the first two seasons — once when Annalise refused to get out of bed after Sam’s (Tom Verica) death, and again when Annalise went home to see her family. “We always try to have her for at least one episode,” Nowalk says. “The season wouldn’t be complete without her.”

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.