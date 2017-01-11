Grey's Anatomy to introduce Jackson's father

Jackson Avery’s family is about to expand.

Grey’s Anatomy will introduce the father of Jesse Williams’ character in an upcoming episode, EW has learned.

While viewers have met both his mother, Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), and his grandfather, Harper Avery (Chelcie Ross), Jackson’s father has been missing in action since the former Mercy West doctor joined the show in season 6.

“We are going to meet Jackson’s father,” Sarah Drew tells EW. Details on who is playing him or when he’ll appear are being kept under wraps.

In other news, Grey‘s has booked another April and Jackson-centric episode, which finds the divorced duo heading to Montana — and maybe down the road to reconciliation? “There’s going to be a Jackson and April episode, just the two of them,” Drew says. “We’re dealing with a case and it’s just the two of us in Montana for the whole episode.”

While Drew is coy to reveal whether a kiss will take place during the hour, “I can tease that there’s a real turning point that happens for the two of them,” she says. “They’re forced to be in the same space working together with no distraction outside of the norm, outside of anybody that they know, outside of any of the history. They’re going through something pretty big. They don’t start off in the best place when we find them on the journey.”

The Kevin McKidd-directed hour featuring their trip to Montana is slated to air in March and has already been shot. “It’s really lovely,” Drew says. “We’re really proud of the episode. It’s very tonally different than a lot of the episodes. There’s a lot of quiet, silent spaces where we’re just watching people process things. It’s intimate and very adult.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.