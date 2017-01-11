Grey's Anatomy: Will Camilla Luddington's pregnancy be written in?

Will Jo Wilson be expecting when Grey’s Anatomy returns?

Ever since Camilla Luddington announced her pregnancy back in October, fans of the ABC medical drama have wondered if her Grey‘s character would also be with child. Plenty of actresses on the flagship Shondaland drama have had children over the last 13 seasons, with some cleverly hidden (see Caterina Scorsone in the first half of season 13), while others were written into the storyline (like Chandra Wilson in season 2).

“As of right now, they’re definitely hiding it,” Luddington tells EW. “But we have many episodes to go, and we haven’t seen a good 10 or so of them, so who knows? There’s plenty of time to write it in if they feel like they want to write it in.”

Should Shonda Rhimes & Co. decide to write in the pregnancy, it would make for some good drama considering Jo is currently on the outs with Alex (Justin Chambers) after he beat up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who clearly has a crush on Jo.

In the meantime, Jo will feature heavily in the winter premiere alongside Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who take a case at a women’s prison. In fact, viewers won’t even see Grey Sloan in the return hour.

“We are helping a 16-year-old, who is in for 20-to-life, give birth,” Luddington says. “What’s really exciting about the episode is seeing those three characters react very differently actually to an environment that is very different also from the hospital. The episode has so many great moments in it — there are moments where we’re laughing, we’re crying, there’s scary moments in the episode. It’s a wild ride in itself and there is discussion of Alex that also happens in that episode.”

In the winter finale, Alex planned to take a plea deal for pummeling DeLuca that would find him behind bars for at least two years, but a last-minute voicemail from Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) may have changed his mind. However, viewers will have to wait to discover exactly what Alex decided to do until the second episode back. “In the week following, his fate is answered,” Luddington says.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.