Good Girls Revolt star, creator say series won't be revived

Good Girls Revolt was canceled by Amazon after one season in December, but fans and cast members alike had held onto hope that the drama would be picked up by another network — until now.

On Wednesday, actress Genevieve Angelson and creator Dana Calvo shared via Instagram that the ’60s-set show about women working to overcome sexism and make careers in the publishing world had officially reached its end and would not be revived by another network for a second season.

Angelson, who played News of the Week researcher Patti, penned a touching call to action. “To the miraculous fans: good girls revolt is officially finished,” she wrote. “I cannot tell you how deep my grief is to say goodbye to Patti. But as painful as it is to let go of her, that is how strong my commitment is to keep fighting her fight. Let’s act locally. I love you girls and boys.”

“Good Girls Revolt won’t be airing on another network,” Calvo wrote alongside a set photo on Instagram, which Angelson shared on Twitter. “We made what felt like a 10-hour play, and I will miss the world and the characters that our cast brought to life. Mostly, I will miss hearing from all of you who said it had an impact. Sending love and thanks today for the privilege of being able to tell stories that bring us closer and make us stronger.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Television made an attempt to reacquire the rights from Amazon in order to shop the show to other networks following the cancellation in December. Sony Pictures Television declined EW’s request for comment on Calvo and Angelson’s announcements.